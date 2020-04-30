Grayson County's Master Gardeners will host a sale Saturday in the parking spaces on the north west corner of the Grayson County Courthouse, 100 W. Houston Street, in downtown Sherman. The sale starts at 9 a.m. and will conclude at noon.

Grayson County Extension Agent of Agriculture and Natural Resources Marshall Tolleson said the sale promises to be a great place to buy plants that grow well in this area including tomatoes, herbs, annuals, perennials, shrubs and succulents.

The sale will be located just across the street from the Sherman Farmer's Market which will be open for the same hours as the sale and Tolleson said the sale will be mirroring the precautions taken at the market.

"Our gardeners will be parked with at least 6 feet between vehicles, and they have been directed to bring sanitizer. People are free to wear masks or gloves at their own discretion," Tolleson said.

He said people are people are just encouraged to use common sense when attending the sale in light of COVID-19 worries.

"Most people know not to shake hands or hug people they don’t live with at this point. If you are going to wear a mask, make sure you are wearing it correctly with both your mouth and nose covered. Tolleson said. He added that wearing gloves doesn’t mean people should feel free to touch everything, including their own face.

"If you wear your gloves, touch every plant you see, and then get in your car still wearing gloves, not only have you potentially contaminated everything you touched, but you also just contaminated your car," he cautioned.

He said there will be lower densities of people at this plant sale than there are daily at any of the businesses deemed essential.

"If you’re sick, stay home. A great deal on a tomato transplant isn’t worth getting someone else sick. If you think you have Covid-19, call your health care provider. If you do not have a health care provider, call the Grayson County Health Department at 903-813-0131," he said.