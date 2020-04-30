This past weekend Lake Texoma had the most boats most of us have seen in a long time on the water. Evidently, people weren’t going to let someone tell them what they could or couldn’t do.

This is still America and people have the freedom of choice to do what they like, even if it might end with bad results. The beaches and anywhere else there was a sand shoreline that boats could get too were full of teens and young people — as well as some older people playing in the water or just basking in the sun.

The six-foot rule didn’t show up here and there were no masks I could see. My guess is people were tired of hiding and the teens had nothing else to do so they came to the lake.

This week has still seen numbers of teens on our beach all day long. I don’t understand how they are teaching home schooling. Here in Preston Shores kids are riding motorcycles and driving ATVs and golf carts from morning to night. I don’t know when they are studying.

Just observations from real time events and wondering. Another thing that’s strange is a bass tournament was held on Lake Texoma when all the other tournaments who wanted to get a permit to fish were turned down by the Corps. Some things to think about.

All of my trips with Charlie lately have been ending in almost no bass. Last week on the morning of the dense fog, we hammered stripers and sand bass and Charlie caught a Kentucky bass. This Monday the forecast was cloudy with 20-30 mile per hour winds. Now I can handle 20 MPH easy; the thirty requires a little more knowledge of how to handle a low gunnel bass boat in big waves.

It can be done but knowing how to read the waves and drive a boat makes it easier. I launched to a cloudy morning without much wind. Rain had been forecast as a possibility but I was going fishing anyway.

I idled out of our cove and headed back to where we had got in the stripers and sandbass. I marked clouds of shad but no gulls or topwater fish activity. Moving to several different places with two more bass boats for company saw me getting one hit that got off my floating lizard before I could get it to the boat. It was green and jumped.

Leaving the back of Little Mineral, I went out to a rocky ledge. I surprised a fish and myself when it took a Bomber 6A off that rocky bank. It had been so long since I caught a nice one I played with him for a while. I made two more passes down the bank without so much as a nibble.

It started to sprinkle a little but I chose to stay out. My next stop was another bank with trees in the water. Not wanting to hang my Crankbait up, I picked up my Shaky Head Rod with a four-inch no longer made YUM Rib Worm. I made a lot of casts in and around the trees.

Finally, I got a keeper bass off the end of an old tree. I was batting .250 with a one lost fish and two caught. The wind was getting up but I fished on.

At the next stop I had to change lures again as the wind was so high, I couldn’t keep up with or feel my Shaky Bait. Running to a little calmer bank out of the wind I threw a Rebel P 60 Pop R right on the bank and didn’t Pop it but a few times when my best bass of the day clobbered it. After a good game of pulling I got it to the boat and lifted a three-pound smallmouth out of the water.

Looking out I could see the big rollers whitecapping. Strapping everything down, I came out of the protected cove and the ride began. I had to run from Grandpappy to our cove. It wasn’t the best ride I ever had but reading the waves and driving using them instead of fighting them I came back safely and only a little wet as one or twp or more big waves splashed me.

I had a real pattern going — four fish on four different lures. I was by myself so no masks or six-foot rule to heed. I’m back to my crappie catching the rest of this week. Another great day at the lake.