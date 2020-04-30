In many cultures an empty chair at the dinner table or celebrations represents those who have died but who are still honored with a place in the lives of the living.

The Grayson County Sheriff's Office recently dedicated such a chair to one of their own who died in the line of duty.

The Honor Chair dedicated to Deputy Chad Key sits where officers will see it everyday and can remember their fallen comrade.

"We put it where everyone would pass it everyday. I just a reminder of our fallen hero," said GC Lt. Heath Wester.

He said the chair was built by a company called Saving a Hero's Place which is nonprofit that provides the chairs in honor of fallen police officers. The most notable of which was a chair built to honor the MIT Police officer Sean Collier who was killed while sitting in his car by the Boston bombers on April 18 of 2013.

Wester said he had heard about the chairs and wanted to get one to honor Key. It arrived shortly after the anniversary of Key's death this year and they held a small ceremony dedicating it to him.

Wester said the chair is just a reminder that even though Key is not there with them everyday, they carry on each watch in his honor.

A native of Sherman, Chad Key died while on duty on April 20, 2012. He was 42 years old at the time of his death. He joined the Sheriff's Office in 2009 as a corrections officer. He put himself through night classes at Grayson County College and became a peace officer in 2011.He had been a patrol deputy for just 77 days when he was struck by a drunk driver while working a traffic accident.

Ricky Trent Stanley Jr., 29, of Whitesboro was awaiting a trial on a driving while intoxicated trial when he struck Key at the scene of a traffic accident in Denison. Stanley was sentenced to 99 years in prison for the crime in February of 2014.

In addition to the honor chair, the Grayson County Sheriff's Office has also dedicated a garden to Key.