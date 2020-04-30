Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez confirmed an additional positive case of COVID-19 within Grayson County Wednesday afternoon bringing the total to 31 cases.

“The patient is in their 50's and is hospitalized outside Grayson County. The newest confirmed case is from Van Alstyne, Texas and has a history of travel outside of Grayson County, as well as close contact with another confirmed case. The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD,” Ortez said in a written statement.

Those who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, are advised to call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, people are advised to alert their provider before arriving to the provider's office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department's Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department's (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).