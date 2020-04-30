Coronavirus-induced stay-at-home orders and the cancellation of South by Southwest have sent overall crime rates plummeting, Austin Police Department data show.

Austin posted the fewest number of arrests in the month of March for at least four years, according to an American-Statesman analysis of Austin crime data. Officers made 2,659 arrests this March, a 14% decrease from March 2019 and a 32% decrease from March 2018. Some of the largest declines include a 75% drop in traffic warrant arrests, to 33 arrests this March from 132 arrests in March 2019. A similar drop was also seen in the number of those arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

But it’s not all good news.

Family violence arrests jumped 17% to 252, compared with March 2019 when there were 215. Victims advocates have sounded the alarm that as people are being forced to shelter at home and the stresses associated with the pandemic mount, cases could surge.

Likely spurred by the unprecedented cancellation of SXSW that typically brings thousands of visitors and the shelter-in-place order that began March 24, the overall decline in crime rates started mid-month and stayed that way. Police expect to see the same trend in April.

"There are less people out on the street. There are less people driving," said Austin police Lt. Scott Perry. "And there's less interaction of the police with citizens just because there aren't as many of them out there right now."

Drop in nonviolent arrests

The department has also changed the way it responds to calls for service. Although there are the same number of officers on the streets, they are not responding in-person to lower-priority calls, such as fender benders that do not involve injuries or reports of people in serious danger, Perry said. Police are also receiving fewer calls for service because fewer people are out on the roads, he said.

"Fewer people out and about means fewer contacts with police officers, Perry said. "Which, in turn, will decrease the number of arrests that occur."

The decline in arrests also comes amid changes in Austin Police Department policies. In 2018, department officials moved to a cite-and-release model to curb the number of misdemeanor arrests. March 2017 and March 2018 show significantly more arrests, compared with subsequent years.

On March 20, District Court judges in Travis County temporarily suspended active arrest warrants for certain non-violent crimes — such as graffiti, possession of marijuana and theft — to reduce the local jail population and the spread of the coronavirus. Some local judges had also approved no-cash bonds to help in the reduction of jail population and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Recently, the Texas Supreme Court sided with Gov. Greg Abbott, who issued an executive order to exclude from the no-cash bonds anyone accused of a violent offense or who has a violent past.

There were 2,164 individuals in Travis County jails on March 16. By March 31, the number had dwindled to 1,670.

Property crime arrests, which includes burglaries and thefts, for March saw a slight decrease compared to last year’s figures, from 237 to 223. Drilling down into the figures, auto theft arrests, which were not exempt from the warrant suspension order, jumped, from 35 arrests in March 2019 to 56 this year.

Dangerous households

While the total number of arrests in March were lower than previous years, domestic violence arrests increased 17% since March 2018, including 10 more arrests stemming from strangulation and suffocation. Strangulation is considered one of the most severe domestic abuse crimes and is a felony because studies have found that defendants who choke their victims are more likely to kill them.

Victims advocates fear that the social isolation and the pressures related to the pandemic and stay-at-home orders will make already abusive households more prone to violence. At least one domestic violence-related death has been reported since the pandemic restrictions went into place.

The Austin-based National Domestic Violence Hotline has reported that people are feeling the pressures of COVID-19. From March 16 to April 20, a total of 3,829 contacts to the hotline cited COVID-19 as a condition of their experience. As of last week, the hotline has received 316 contacts from Texans who have cited COVID-19 as a condition of their experience.

"But as far as family violence goes, continuing to be at a normal or maybe even higher than normal rates is really not a surprise from my perspective," said Antwon Martin, spokesperson for the SAFE Alliance, which offers shelter and services to Central Texans in abusive households or relationships. "Wherever there are power and control dynamics to be exploited, there'll be people who abuse others. And now, our collective fear is that it's getting worse."

Martin said the total number of calls for service spiked shortly after the stay-at-home order went into effect, but the volume has since leveled off. But SAFE Alliance, which also serves people who have been sexually assaulted or trafficked, said the proportion of calls for family violence and child abuse has increased.

"It's awful, but the running theory on that is that people reached out to support while they could. They called us when they saw the shelter-in-place order go into effect and they potentially would have to stay in the home with an abusive partner or caregiver," Martin said. "And now they can no longer find a safe place to make that call."

