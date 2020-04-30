Austin College women’s water polo player Lexi Wong was named a first team All-American by the Association of Collegiate Water Polo Coaches, and Valery Piachonkina, Brooke Le and Sophie Oliver were each honorable mention All-America selections.

Wong, a sophomore from Lantana, becomes Austin College’s youngest first-team All-American in any sport in recent history after turning in a stellar season in which she scored 44 goals in just 13 games. She was a two-time Collegiate Water Polo Association Player of the Week and had a season-high seven goals on two different occasions. She also drew 13 ejections for the ‘Roos, who finished the year ranked No. 5 nationally in Division III.

Piachonkina, a sophomore goalie from Castro Valley, California, had a strong season for the ‘Roos. She recorded 87 blocks on the year with a season-high 12 coming against NCAA Division I opponent Brown University. She was a two-time CWPA Defensive Player of the Week, and added 23 steals and 14 assists to her season totals.

Le, a sophomore from Flower Mound, was named honorable mention All-America after an outstanding season in which she tallied 23 goals and drew 15 ejections. Like Wong and Piachonkina, Le also earned weekly honors from the CWPA, being tabbed as the association’s Player of the Week after scoring 13 times in four wins against Monmouth, Macalester, Wittenberg and Carthage.

Oliver, a freshman from Houston, was also an honorable mention All-America selection in her first year with the ‘Roos. Oliver was twice named the CWPA Rookie of the Week, finishing the year with 19 goals and 15 ejections drawn. She twice notched her season high of three goals, reaching that mark against both Monmouth and Carthage.

With four All-America selections, the ‘Roos tie with California Lutheran, Pomona-Pitzer, and Whittier for the most picks to this year’s ACWPC Division III All-America Teams.