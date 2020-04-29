Sherman Police

Fraud - On April 9, the Sherman Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in the 300 block of Iowa Street in reference to several ongoing burglary and credit card/debit card abuse investigations. During the search of the residence, officers located property belonging to 78 victims. Personal identifying information belonging to over 50 individuals was also located inside the residence. The suspect was arrested on-view for fraudulent use/possession of identifying Information over 50. Another suspect was arrested on two outstanding warrants for credit card/debit card abuse and will be filed on for the fraudulent use/possession of identifying information over 50

Criminal trespass - On Tuesday, officers were at a business in the 500 block of West Lamar. A woman had a trespass warning for the business. She was arrested for criminal trespass and transported to jail.

Assault - On Tuesday, Sherman Police responded to the 900 block of Laurel Street in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with all involved parties. Two of the three involved persons agreed to speak with officers. Two of the parties claimed the other assaulted them by making offensive contact. There was no probable cause to any of the claims. One of the parties was arrested for an unrelated warrant.

Possession - On Tuesday, Sherman dispatch received a call about a possible intoxicated driver at a business in the 3000 block of US 75. Officers arrived and located the suspect who was determined to be intoxicated and when placed under arrest tried to evade on foot before being caught. It was learned that the vehicle the suspect was operating was a stolen vehicle from Garland. He was charged with possession of marijuana under two ounces, driving while intoxicated, failure to identify fugitive from justice/giving fictitious information, evading arrest or detention with previous convictions, theft of property between $2500-30K, and a warrant. He was transported to the Grayson County Jail.

Public intoxication - On Tuesday Sherman dispatch received a call that a male in the 500 block of West Lamar was requesting police assistance. Police arrived and determined the male was under the influence of methamphetamine in a public place. The suspect was arrested for public intoxication. and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

False drug test - On Tuesday, Sherman Officers were dispatched to a parole office regarding a man having a parole warrant. The man was placed under arrest and taken to the Grayson County Jail. Once at the jail, it was discovered that the man had a device to provide a false sample. He received the additional charge "false drug test man/ del/ subst/ device", and was released into the custody of jail staff.

Theft - On Tuesday, a male reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 2700 block of North Hwy 75 in Sherman. The incident occurred Monday. A theft of property $100



Disorderly conduct - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers were at the 200 block of N Burdette Avenue Sherman serving a warrant. While serving the warrant, a man came outside his house yelled multiple profanities at the individual the officers were taking into custody. Un-involved witnesses heard the man`s words and were offended by his use of profane language. The man was arrested for disorderly condyct, abusive language.

Assault - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Department responded to the 2100 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival Officer`s spoke with all involved parties. It was alleged that a male threatened a female who was behind a closed door. A report for assault by threat was taken.

Criminal mischief - On Wednesday, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to a criminal mischief at the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway Sherman. The caller stated someone broke the window to her motel room by punching and kicking it. Sherman Police Department Patrol Officers were dispatched to the scene and a report for criminal mischief $100



Assault - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call from a female stating she wished to make a report in regards to a threat that was made involving her son. Officers spoke with the caller and gathered further information. A report was generated for Assault By Threat.

