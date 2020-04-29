A Commerce man got 25 years in Grayson County court for robbery, burglary of habitation and posession of methamphetamine 4-200 grams.

Nicholas Spigner, 32, was also sentenced to 20 years Wednesday for Assault Family Violence-Impeding Breath which will run concurrent with the other convictions.

The sentence was the result of a plea agreement with the Grayson County Criminal District Attorney’s Office, the office said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Judge Brian Gary of the 397th District Court accepted the plea agreement and sentenced Spigner.

On November 10, 2019, Sherman Police responded to a 911 call of an assault in the 1600 block of LaSalle Drive. Officers arrived and spoke with the victim who reported that she and her boyfriend had been arguing while the two were talking on the phone. About 30 minutes later, the victim was taking a shower when she heard a knock on her door. Figuring it was her boyfriend, she refused to answer the door.

Shortly thereafter, Spigner forced open the front door, opened the shower and then grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed her up against a wall. Spigner released the victim. As he was leaving her apartment, he stole her jacket, phone, and some money. Sherman Police observed heavy damage to the front door where Spigner had forced his way into the apartment. A description of the vehicle belonging to Spigner was broadcast to all patrol units in the City of Sherman, and within minutes Spigner was located and placed into custody. Spigner was found to be in possession of the victim’s property and a pill bottle containing several grams of methamphetamine.

ADA Eli Brown said, “A good day for the police is a bad day for the criminals.

The Sherman Police Department did a great job of conducting the investigation, locating this suspect, and recovering both the victim’s property and illegal drugs. Just about everything went right for law enforcement that day.” District Attorney Brett Smith added, “This defendant has prior convictions for Assault Family Violence - Impeding Breath which leads us to believe this is his method of dealing with conflict in a relationship. Hopefully, his time in prison will allow him to work on changing this behavior before he ends up seriously hurting someone.”

Spigner was prosecuted by Assistant Criminal District Attorney Eli Brown.