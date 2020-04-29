Grayson County’s first COVID-19 patient was released from Texoma Medical Center Wednesday. As the patient exited the hospital, Texoma Medical Center staff celebrated the recovery of Eshmaeil Babahhmadi with applause.

Babahhmadi is a local resident who spent 35 days in the hospital’s dedicated COVID-19 unit, with 22 of those days spent on a ventilator.

“Mr. Babahhmadi was the first person to test positive for COVID-19 in Grayson County,” a news release from the hospital said. “During his hospital stay, Mr. Babahhmadi was treated by a team of providers that included intensivists, infectious disease specialists, respiratory therapists and critical care nurses. We are pleased to announce that he has recovered from COVID-19 and his rehabilitation will continue at the TMC Reba McEntire Center for Rehabilitation. Mr. Babahhmadi’s release was a welcome site to hospital staff as they cheered and clapped for him during his release.”

After his release, Babahhmadi was also reunited with his wife Vicki Eisenburg, a former TMC patient who has also recovered from COVID-19.

Hospital personnel also wanted to make sure the public is aware that TMC’s Emergency Departments are available to evaluate and care for patients safely 24/7. TMC plans to continue door screenings at all facility entrances, and will keep current visitation guidelines in effect until no longer deemed necessary.

