Wednesday morning, Grayson County confirmed three additional cases of the COVID-19 virus in the county. The new additions bring the total number of confirmed cases in the county to 30.

A tweet from the Grayson County Office of Emergency Management said that the patients are in their 20s, 40s and 50s and are currently isolated at home.

Two of the newest confirmed cases are from Sherman and the third is from Denison. None of the cases has a history of travel and one was identified as a close contact to a previously confirmed case.