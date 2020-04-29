Grayson College announced Tuesday that it is canceling its annual summer youth camps for 2020 amid the ongoing Corona Virus pandemic. Additionally, educational enrichment programs offered through the college’s Center for Workplace Learning have also been canceled through July 31.

College officials said GC will make an announcement some time after May 15 regarding what school resources will be available this summer semester.

“With a clear focus on helping students continue to make progress toward their degree while remaining healthy, it is our hope to have all campus operations including a full schedule of on-campus and online classes available this fall semester,” the college said in a press release issued Tuesday.

“With many online courses to choose from, we are working with our students to flip the script and stay on track by registering now for summer and fall terms.”

Currently, the college is setting tentative plans to continue its courses this summer. However, college officials said that they are encouraging students to take online versions of courses where possible.

In cases where a physical presence is necessary, including lab work and other technical courses, officials said classrooms are limiting the number of students who can be in a classroom at a time. Officials are also spacing out work spaces to reduce risk of possible contact.

During a meeting of the GC Board of Trustees this week, officials said the current enrollment for the summer semester is nearly half that of 2019.

However, GC Marketing and Public Relations Coordinator Rhea Bermel said the college often sees a jump in summer enrollment in the days and weeks after the spring semester has finished.

