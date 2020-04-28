The Texas Department of Transportation officials has announced plans to improve and upgrade the intersection of State Highway 56 and US Highway 82 east of Honey Grove in Fannin County next week.

Construction is set to begin the week of May 4.

“TxDOT will close the eastbound SH 56 entrance ramp leading onto US 82 eastbound, and route all traffic to the current intersection with US 82,” a news release issued last week said. “Work to overlay a new pavement surface and restripe the roadway will begin during the week of May 4, officials said. At the same time, signs will be placed along the roadway to alert motorists to the change.”

The eastbound ramp will be closed to traffic on May 8, and on May 11, the old pavement will be removed from the ramp. The release also noted that all work is weather dependent.

“Motorists are reminded that all SH 56 traffic will be required to stop at the intersection with US 82, and yield to oncoming traffic,” the release said.

Also, individuals who use the roads in the area are advised to be aware of signage and pay close attention to their surroundings.

“Those who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones,” the release said. “They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.”