Driving while intoxicated - On April 26, Sherman Police Department Patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at the 600 block of S Crockett Street Sherman, Texas. The operator of the suspect vehicle was identified. She was found to be operating a motor vehicle in a public place while intoxicated. She has three previous convictions for driving while intoxicated and was arrested for DWI 3rd or more.

Theft of a vehicle - On April 27, Sherman Dispatch received a call from a victim in the 800 block of N Brents Ave. The caller her vehicle was stolen from her driveway by someone she knew. A report for theft of property between $2,500



Burglary of a vehicle - On April 27, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a Theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into her unlocked vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 400 block of East College Street in Sherman. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On April 27, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated someone made entry into her unlocked vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 700 block of Patricia Drive in Sherman. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle - On April 27, a complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect made entry into his vehicle and stole property. The vehicle was parked at a residence located in the 200 block of North Lee Street in Sherman, Texas. A burglary of a vehicle report was generated.

Theft - On April 27, a male complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated an unknown suspect stole property from his residence located in the 3100 block of Normandy Drive in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred sometime between April 25-26. A theft of property $750



Criminal mischief - On April 27, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to her vehicle while it was parked in the 2300 block of West Taylor Street in Sherman. The incident occurred sometime between April 25-26. A criminal mischief $100



Theft - On April 27, a male reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The complainant stated a male suspect stole property from a business located in the 1800 block of North Loy Lake Road in Sherman, Texas. The incident occurred on April 26. A theft of property $100



Theft - On April 27, a female reporting party made telephone contact with an officer regarding a theft. The reporting party stated an unknown suspect stole property from a business located in the 3300 block of North US 75 in Sherman. The incident occurred on April 26. A theft of property $750



Possession of a controlled substance - On April 26, SPD officers were dispatched to a one vehicle accident in the 6800 block of S US 75. Upon arrival, officers found narcotics in the vehicle. The suspect was arrested for possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance between 3-28 grams. He was booked in at the Grayson County Jail and released into their custody.

Public intoxication - On April 27, officers responded to a welfare concern call in the 2400 block of N Travis of an elderly man that appeared confused wearing a hospital gown. The male was located and identified. The man had red, watery eyes, difficulty maintaining his balance, and other indicators of intoxication. The man was placed under arrest for public intoxication and taken to the Grayson County Jail.

Giving a false/ficticious statement - On April 27, an officer responded to a vehicle accident. A woman was reported as driving by a witness. She reported she was not driving but later gave statements verifying what the witnesses indicated. The woman was arrested for giving a false report to a peace officer.

