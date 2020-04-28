Retired Grayson County Sheriff’s Office Captain Mark Hudson, who served GCSO for more than 28 years, died Friday at Texoma Medical Center, at the age of 59.

Hudson began his career Feb. 29, 1988 as a detention officer. In 1989, he was promoted to field deputy. In 1994, he was promoted to CID trainee, then to field corporal in 1996 and field sergeant in 1997. In 1999, Hudson was promoted to the position of lieutenant in the enforcement division and then to the same rank in the investigations division in 2010.

In 2014, he was promoted to Enforcement Captain until his retirement in 2016.

“Mark Hudson served Grayson County with distinction for many years. A no-nonsense public servant that made our community better,” Eastern District of Texas District Attorney Joe Brown said in a social media post.

A graveside service will be held on Friday. Mike Lawson and Tommy Rains will officiate. Arrangements are with Mullican-Little Funeral Home, Bells.

He is survived by his wife, Kristie Lynn Hudson of Bells, sons, Kristopher Hudson and Jordon Hudson, both of Bells, and one grandson.