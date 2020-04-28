Grayson County District Attorney Brett Smith introduced county commissioners to his newest investigator on Tuesday.

Don Tan is multi-lingual, and that is only one way in which Smith said he is an asset to the District Attorney’s Office.

Smith asked commissioners to approve an agreement that allows Tan to be part of a joint law enforcement operations task force with the United State’s Marshals Service.

That agreement allows the federal government to pick up overtime costs for Tan as well as for him to access Marshal’s Service help when looking for suspects who might have left the area.

Commissioners agreed that the arrangement seems to serve both the county and the federal government law enforcement agencies and approved the agreement.

Smith said Tan has been vital to some recent successes at the GCDA’s Office but added that details of that work will not be released just yet.