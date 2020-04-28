As local government are beginning to announce their plans for reopening, the Grayson County Health Department announced the confirmation of the 25th case of COVID-19 within the county Tuesday afternoon.

GCHD Director Amanda Ortez said the patient is in his or her 20s and is currently isolated at their home in Sherman. The patient has no history of travel or exposure to another confirmed case.

Ortez said the GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Those who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, those people are advised to alert your provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

“It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD),” Ortez said in the written release.