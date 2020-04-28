With the spring sports season cancelled by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Herald Democrat is putting a spotlight on the seniors who had their high school careers abruptly come to an end.

College plans: Playing baseball and studying kinesiology at Hill College.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: I always eat Panda Express before games that I pitch and I always take a nap on the bus to away games (even Sherman).

Song or music that prepares you for competition: I listen to country music to help stay as calm as possible.

Favorite subject/class: Mr. Hunt’s Environmental Science class

Favorite teacher and why: Mr. Hunt because he has always been very supportive of me and is one of the most fun classes that I have this year.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Bo because he’s coached us since we were in middle school and has become more of a friend to us than a coach. He has changed our baseball program for the better.

Best teammate and why: Luke Kirkbride because he’s one of the leaders on our team and always brings the energy every game. He’s one of the best hustlers I’ve ever played with.

Best high school sports memory: Our playoff run in 2018.

Best high school non-sports memory: It would have to be the party pit during BOTA.

What you love about your sport: I personally love that as a pitcher I can control the pace of the game. I love that as long as I have the confidence that I’m going to execute every pitch and that my teammates behind me will make the play, the game is entirely in our hands.

Favorite sports movie and why: “The Sandlot” because I watched that movie non-stop growing up. Also because Wendy Peffercorn is a dime.

Describe the Denison Class of 2020: We’ve all become such close friends since sixth grade. The athletes in the Class of 2020 want to succeed and have some of the best work ethic in the entire school.

Biggest lesson learned: Get work done ahead of time and know that there is always time to get better and get work in.

Biggest influence in your life: Mrs. Ramer.

Athlete you look up to: Gerrit Cole.

Reaction to the season being cancelled: I was heartbroken. It felt like this year was going to be our best run since 2018 and I feel like we had a great chance to win district. Aside from that, it has given me time to get better and prepare myself for next year. Things could be worse.

Message to your teammates: Thank you guys for supporting me and pushing me over the past few years. Y’all are my best friends and I couldn’t have been where I am today without you guys.

Message to your freshman self: Use your time wisely and take time after and before school to get better.

Thing you won’t miss at all: Coach Price’s BP.

Thing you will miss the most: Practices and games with the guys that I grew up playing baseball with.