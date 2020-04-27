One person was killed and another was injured late Sunday after a crash in southeastern Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS medics said.

Medics responded at 10:29 p.m. to a crash involving multiple vehicles at the intersection of U.S. 183 South and McKenzie Road, which is south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.

Medics had initial reports that CPR was being performed on at least one victim, but medics later said a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other person was taken to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with possibly life-threatening injuries, medics said.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

