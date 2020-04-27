Just as Gov. Greg Abbott has announced plans to open the state of Texas, Grayson County has announced its 24th case of COVID-19. The person confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus in Grayson County is from Pottsboro.

Grayson County Health Department Director Amanda Ortez said the patient is in his or her 40s and is currently hospitalized at a local hospital and was a close contact to a previously confirmed case.

The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD.

Anyone who has recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or has had contact with someone who has COVID-19 and has developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, those people are encouraged to alert their provider before arriving to the provider’s office or emergency department.

"It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department’s Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notif

y the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Department’s (GDHD) 24/7 number for doctors to report positive cases to on a 24/7 basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD)," Ortez said in the release.