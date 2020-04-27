Monday forecast for Austin: Happy Monday, Central Texas! How is everyone doing? Are the quarantine haircuts looking OK?

The start of the new work week will bring bright skies and warm temperatures if you need cheering up, or if you don’t!

Skies will be sunny during the day and the high temperature will be around 87 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s temperatures are warmer than normal. Typically on April 27 in Austin, the high is 82 degrees and the low is 62 degrees, according to climate data.

South winds blowing 5 to 15 mph during the day could have gusts as high as 20 mph.

Skies will become increasingly cloudy at night as temperatures dip to a low of 69 degrees, forecasters said.

At night, south-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 89. South winds will be blowing 5 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain, mainly after 1 a.m., and a low around 70.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a 20% chance of rain before 1 p.m. and a high near 84. Mostly clear at night with a low around 56.

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87. Mostly clear at night with a low around 62.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a high near 92. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 69.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 95. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 72.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 92.