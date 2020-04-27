With the spring sports season cancelled by the UIL because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Herald Democrat is putting a spotlight on the seniors who had their high school careers abruptly come to an end.

College plans: Going to Penn State in the fall and majoring in kinesiology.

Superstitions, rituals or traditions before or after competing: Had my hair braided or in a bubble braid and we always prayed before our games following our cheer.

Song or music that prepares you for competition: Big country fan. And of course "Get your Head in the Game" from High School Musical.

Favorite subject/class: Architecture because I could talk about anything with my teacher.

Favorite teacher and why: Coach Summerfield because every day he would make sure I was having a good one and if I wasn’t he would tell me it was going to get better. He also pushed me in the weight room.

Favorite coach and why: Coach Huntsman. She expects your best on the field as in the weight room but is a great best friend to talk to when you need someone.

Best teammate and why: Hard to choose because they all play an important role but Kenna Ferguson helped me adapt to playing first base this year.

Best high school sports memory: Hitting my first homer in Galveston and almost falling when I jumped on home plate. Luckily my teammates had my back literally.

Best high school non-sports memory: Playing Hacky Sack in architecture as a way of learning vocabulary terms.

What you love about your sport: I love that in my sport the defense controls the game.

Favorite sports movie and why: "The Sandlot" because it has baseball and a dog. What more could you want?

Describe the Sherman Class of 2020: Confident, high-spirited, full of ambition but likes to relax and fun.

Biggest lesson learned: Never take anything for granted.

Biggest influence in your life: My parents. They have always made sure I have had what I needed when I needed it if that meant running my practice clothes to my car because I forgot or buying me a new bat. They also supported me at all of my games, win or lose, and have been there at all of my academic accomplishments.

Athlete you look up to: Jillian Dixon. From the moment I stepped in the locker room she was the first person to make me feel welcome and help me with anything I needed. Even after she graduated she still supported me.

Reaction to the season being cancelled: I am heartbroken that our season came to an end so soon. This team was the best team I ever played on. We had goals that I knew coming into the school year we were going to achieve.

Message to your teammates: I love each and every one of you. Keep working hard never give up and the only thing that can stop you is yourself. Remember hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.

Message to your freshman self: Don’t complain for where you are playing, just be glad you are playing. Enjoy every second of it.

Thing you won’t miss at all: All of the running.

Thing you will miss the most: All of the laughter in the locker room, the bus ride jam sessions and the unforgettable team dinners.