The Travis County Parks department has closed two parks due a large number of visitors that increases the threat of spreading the coronavirus, the parks department said Sunday.

Milton Reimers Ranch Park and Pace Bend Park were both closed for the day "in order to manage the safety of visitors and staff," the department said in a tweet.

The parks have been opened since April 13 when the county reopened some of its parks for walking, hiking, biking and other permitted activities, the department said.