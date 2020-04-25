On Friday, April 24th, GOV. Abbott’s office issued a press release with information on a newly created COVID-19 Test Collection Online Map.

AUSTIN - Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) and the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) have launched an online COVID-19 test collection map to help Texans locate test collection sites within their community. The interactive map displays detailed information on public and private mobile, walk-in, and drive-thru test collection sites around the state. A search feature allows Texans to locate test collection sites near them and includes important details such as contact information and hours of operation for each location.

"This mapping tool will help Texans locate test collection sites in their communities and it is part of our commitment to expanding COVID-19 testing throughout Texas," said Governor Abbott. "By using this map, Texans will have access to pertinent information on a variety of test collection options that will help fulfill testing needs in communities across the Lone Star State."

Over 340 test collection sites are currently listed on the map and additional locations will be added as more sites are identified across the state. Texans can submit updated information about a test collection site or suggest additional sites by filling out an online form. DSHS and TDEM will then verify the information and update the map accordingly.

The test collection map is accessible through the Texas.gov COVID-19 resource page.