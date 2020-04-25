DURANT - Dr. Bryon Clark, who for the past six months as served as the interim presidents at Southeastern Oklahoma State University, is retiring following a 30-year career at the school.

Dr. Thomas Newsom will take over duties as the university’s 21st president on April 29.

Clark, who has previously served as vice president for academic affairs as well as acting president, was recently recognized by the Regional University System of Oklahoma Board of Regents and was designated with the honorary title of Interim President Emeritus.

After joining the university in 1990 as an assistant professor, Clark earned tenure and in 1994 was promoted to professor.

Over the years, he served as the biological sciences department chair, director of general education, associate dean-dean of the school of graduate and university studies and assistant-associate vice president for academic affairs.