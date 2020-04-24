The Grayson County Health Department reported Friday that the 20th confirmed case of COVID-19 comes out of Pottsboro. A statement from GCHD Director Amanda Ortez said the patient is in his or her 40s and is currently isolated at home.

The patient has no history of travel.

“The GCHD Public Health Emergency Preparedness team are identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. Any individuals identified as having close contact and having been exposed will be contacted directly by the GCHD,” Ortez said.

“The Grayson County Health Department will continue, in partnership with our community providers, to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Grayson County. Grayson County will continue, and will encourage individuals, to follow preventative measures as recommended by President Trump, Governor Abbott, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the Texas Department of State Health Services,” she continued.

Those who have recently traveled to an area with ongoing spread of COVID-19 or have had contact with someone who has СOVID-19 and have developed fever, dry cough, and shortness of breath within 14 days of that travel, should call their healthcare provider. To prevent potential spread, they shoudl alert their provider before arriving to the provider's office or emergency department.

It is important to practice social distancing and follow the Grayson County Health Department's Isolation/Quarantine Orders. For facilities testing patients, when a positive result is received, they must promptly notify the Grayson County Health Department to ensure proper measures can be taken to limit the spread of the disease. The Grayson County Health Departments (GDHD) 24 hour a day, seven day a week number for doctors to report positive cases to on an around the clock basis is 903-821-5027. By law all testing must be reported to (GCHD).

