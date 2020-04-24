At lunch time at our house, I seat all of the children that I keep, around the kitchen bar. One day, my daughter protested being seated by one of her friends with whom she had quarreled.

I then explained to her, “I’ve already prepared his place there, and yours beside him.”

How often have I seen the same scenario play out in my own life.

I’ve always been quick to deny a seat at my table if circumstances called for it. Lose my friendship, trust, respect, etc., lose your seat. I believe our natural tendency as humans is to self protect. I’m all for boundaries, I believe in them, and I enforce them in my personal life.

But during the Easter season, the Holy Spirit spoke to my heart, “when you realize the table isn’t yours, you don’t get to choose who sits at it.”

What would my life look like if I were no longer trying to defend the space at my table, and became instead, a guest at Christ’s? This challenges me deeply, but I believe there is an invitation here: an invitation into an extravagant kind of love. A love that allows us to see Christ’s banquet unfold, His menu, served His way.

What does that look like for myself and the individuals that have hurt, rejected, abandoned, disappointed, misused, lied on, irritated, and belittled me? I don’t know. But I know Jesus well enough to suspect there is a glory yet to be revealed between myself and those individuals I thought to dismiss. If not in this life, then in the life to come.

As we come to the table of the Lord in daily fellowship and in the reading of His word, taking communion, may we remember, every person is invited to Jesus’ table, and there’s really no telling whom He may allow to be seated beside you.

Antonette Weatherly is a wife, mother and minister who lives in the Sherman area. You can find her weekly serving at Victory Life Church. She can be reached at antonetteweatherly@gmail.com.