Doretha, a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother, passed from this life in Sherman, Texas, on April 21, 2020, at the age of 93. She is survived by Children: Daniel L. and Sherri Gordon of Durant, Gregory P. Gordon of Durant, Scott H. Gordon of Durant, one grandson, Sister: Betty Jean James Sullivan, Hoover, Alabama, Brother: Billy Joe James, Uvalde, Texas.

A come and go family hour will be from 6-8 p.m. April 24 at the Holmes-Coffey-Murray Funeral Home in Durant. A graveside service for Doretha will be held at 10 a.m. April 25 at the Restland Cemetery in Silo, with Rev. Mike Manaugh. A live video of her graveside service will be available for friends and family to view at Holmes Coffey Murray Funeral Home Facebook Page. The live stream will start at 10 a.m. at www.facebook.com/hcmfh/. A memorial service is pending at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family has respectfully requested that memorials be made in her name to the 1st Presbyterian Church 501 N. 15th Ave., Durant, OK 74701; www.fpcdurant.com

Doretha was a loving Wife, Mother and Grandmother. Always Family