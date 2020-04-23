A year after one of the best softball seasons in school history, this spring ended on a sour note for the Gunter Lady Tigers when the season was cancelled during the early part of district play.

Now a new head coach will hope to lead a large returning core back to the playoffs after Leigh Vickery was named to lead the program.

Vickery replaces Leigh Anne Budd, who last week was named the head coach at Prosper Rock Hill — which will open as a Class 5A program in the fall, after two seasons leading the Lady Tigers.

“I am very excited about getting to work with Gunter’s dedicated student-athletes and support them as they continue to develop,” Vickery said in a statement. “I can’t wait to be a Tiger and join the Ambush.”

Vickery comes to Gunter after spending the past four seasons as an assistant at Highland Park. The Lady Scots were 6-6-3 overall and 3-0 in District 11-5A when the UIL cancelled the rest of the spring sports seasons due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last spring Highland Park was the district runner-up and finished 19-10 with an area-round loss against McKinney North and Vickery was selected as the Texas Girls Coaches Association Sub-Varsity Softball 5A-6A Coach of Year.

Prior to Highland Park, Vickery had roles as the head softball coach, head girls basketball coach and girls athletic coordinator at Valley View, where she spent three years, and led softball to a bi-district title after a 12-2A runner-up finish in 2016.

She was the head volleyball and girls track coach and a girls basketball assistant at Grand Saline, where she was for five years total, after starting her career with two years as a softball assistant at Spring Hill, which included reaching the region final in 2008.

After multiple all-district selections at Gladewater, Vickery continued her playing career as a two-sport athlete — basketball and softball — at LeTourneau University. She is in the process of earning her Master’s degree in Sports Administration from Concordia University.

Gunter, which loses only outfielder Nancy Castorena to graduation, was 4-7 overall and 1-1 in District 9-3A action, with a win over S&S and a loss to Ponder, when the season was suspended on March 16 and then eventually cancelled on May 17.

In 2019, Budd helped the Lady Tigers end a six-year playoff drought, go undefeated in District 9-3A and finish with a 26-7 overall record following an 11-3 loss against an undefeated Bells squad in the region quarterfinals.

Led by district MVP and honorable mention all-state pitcher Elizabeth Schroeter, the Lady Tigers posted 13 shutouts and allowed just one run in six other games. The offense was just as potent, scoring double digits 11 times and at least eight runs in 17 contests.

Gunter doubled its win total from 2018 and made the third round for just the third time, joining the 2012 and 2010 teams. Only the 2012 group did better in the playoffs by reaching the region semifinals.

The program also earned its first playoff victories since 2013 and had its most wins since a school-record 28 in 2012.

Gunter will enter into a new district next season as the latest realignment put the Lady Tigers into District 11-3A with Bells, Blue Ridge, Bonham, Howe, Leonard, Pottsboro and Whitewright.

“We couldn’t be more excited or confident about the hire of Coach Vickery,” Gunter assistant athletic director Katie Stinton said in a statement. “She is a winner and proven leader. We can’t wait to see where she will take our softball program.”