A counselor for the Grayson County Department of Juvenile Services pleaded guilty to five counts of possession of child pornography Thursday afternoon in Sherman.

Jonathon Daniel Neece, 37, of McKinney was sentenced to 50 years in prison.

“Finding Mr. Neece was like finding a wolf in sheep’s clothing and that is how Sheriff (Tom) Watt described it,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “He had a propensity for child pornography and was out treating juvenile sex offenders for their issues.”

It was in early December when a male employee with GCJS discovered multiple suspect files in the recycling bin of a county-owned computer. An investigator with the Internet Crimes Against Children division transported the computer to a United States Secret Service laboratory in Dallas where a large volume of child pornography were discovered.

“It was determined that a licensed sex offender provider with the department by the name of Jonathan Neece was likely the source of those photographs,” Smith said.

A few days later, search warrants were serve at multiple locations in Sherman, Richardson and McKinney. During the search, a 16 gigabyte drive that contained many images that matched those on the original computer was discovered.

“As a result of that investigation, a few days later, Mr. Neece was charged with 10 counts of child pornography and subsequently indicted on 18 counts of child pornography,” Smith said.

Lt. Heath Wester with the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said investigators conducted interviews with the families of individuals who had direct interaction with Neece through his work, but found no evidence that he had done anything negative in these interactions.

However, investigators were still willing to talk to anyone who still wishes to come forward.

Both Wester and Smith thanked the investigators who made this arrest and subsequent conviction possible.

“It is just a great collaboration of effort between us and the DA’s office to get this man behind bars for a very long time for what he did to children, what he was looking at,” Smith said.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.