Former licensed sex offender treatment provider and licensed professional counselor working for Juvenile Services Jonathan Neece, of McKinney, got 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to possession of porn.

Thewas North Texas youth counselor working with juvenile sex offenders in Grayson County when he arrested on multiple child pornography charges back in December.

In a press conference held in December, the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said Jonathon Daniel Neece, 37, of McKinney was arrested at a residence in Carrollton on 10 counts of child pornography possession. Neece, a sub-contractor, began providing counseling services for the county in 2014, but became the subject of a recently-launched investigation after suspicious files were found on a county computer.

“He conducted group and individual counseling sessions with children adjudicated for sex offenses within the community.” Sheriff Tom Watt saidat the time of the arrest. “As a sub-contractor, Mr Neece was never actually in the juvenile detention center. His work was with the kids who were on probation and not incarcerated.”

Neece’s crimes were unearthed on Dec. 9 when a male employee of the Grayson County Juvenile Services Center found multiple files on a county computer which Neece had reportedly used.

“He actually went into the recycle bin to find a document that he had accidentally deleted and, when he went into the recycle bin, he found some things that were suspect,” Watt said of the employee in December. “He immediately notified his supervisors and they immediately notified the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office.”

Investigators with the North Texas Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, executed search warrants Neece’s home, at his private practice in Richardson and on his vehicle and personal belongings. Neece was taken into and transferred to the Grayson County Jail, where he remains on $750,000 bond. It was unclear whether he had appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter. Investigators do not believe any county employees or Neece’s family members were aware of his crimes.

