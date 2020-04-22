2:45 p.m. update: The National Weather Service has canceled the tornado watch for the Austin area.

11:20 a.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning issued for Travis and Williamson counties Wednesday morning has been canceled, the National Weather Service said.

11 a.m. update: A tornado watch has been issued for Travis, Williamson, Bastrop, Caldwell, Fayette and Lee counties until 5 p.m., the National Weather Service said.

The risk of a tornado developing in the Austin area is low, forecasters said. The main tornado threat is in areas northeast of Austin, forecasters said.

A tornado watch is issued when conditions are favorable for tornadoes to develop in the area, according to the weather service.

Pea-size hail has been reported in Anderson Mill in Northwest Austin as storms move through the area.

10:30 a.m. update: A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Travis and Williamson counties until 11:30 a.m., the National Weather service said.

Storms from the Hill Country are moving across the Austin area, according to the weather service’s radar.

Damaging 60 mph winds and hail 1 inch in diameter are possible with the storms, forecasters said.

Wednesday forecast for Austin: If you plan on going outside today, be sure to have an umbrella and rain boots at the ready!

Showers and thunderstorms will be possible between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. with a 90% chance of rain, the National Weather Service said. Up to half an inch of rainfall is possible, forecasters said.

South-southeast winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts.

Storms could be severe, bringing 60 mph winds and hail up to 2 inches in diameter to some areas, forecasters said. A tornado is possible, but the risk for one is very low, the weather service said.

RELATED: Possibly severe storms to bring gusts, likely hail Wednesday afternoon

Temperatures will peak at a high of 82 degrees during the day.

Rain chances will decrease to 30% at night, and the possibility of showers and thunderstorms will dissipate by 8 p.m., the weather service said.

Mostly cloudy skies will gradually become mostly clear in the evening as temperatures drop to a low near 64 degrees.

The rest of the week will be dry, sunny and warm, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thursday: Sunny with a high near 87. Clear at night with a low around 62.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 91. Mostly clear at night with a low around 59.

Saturday: Sunny with a high near 80. Mostly clear at night with a low around 55.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 81. Mostly clear at night with a low around 59.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a high near 86. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 67.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 89.