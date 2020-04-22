DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State softball coach Ron Faubion announced the addition of Karissa Marshall and Taylor Battiest to the 2021 roster.

Both are junior college transfers and brings next season’s number of additions to eight with six transfers and two freshmen.

Marshall, a utility player from Cartwright, Okla., started her playing career at Northeastern Oklahoma A&M. In her freshman year at NEO she was second-team All-American and named the Region 2 Player of the Year.

At Silo High School she was a fast-pitch and slow-pitch all-state selection as a senior and earned two conference Player of the Year honors.

Battiest, a third baseman/designated player from Wylie, comes from Murray State College, where she hit .350 with a .435 on-base percentage.

At Wylie East she was a two-time Offensive Player of the Year in the district and two-time first team all-district pick.