Possession - On Tuesday, Sherman Officers performed a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle in the 1300 block of North US Highway 75 NB. Upon further investigation, the driver was found to be in possession of THC oil and Methamphetamine. The driver was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1 and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2.

Burglary - On Tuesday, a Sherman Police Department Officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of south Montgomery to a burglary of a residence. A report was generated for this offense.

Criminal mischief - On Tuesday, a female complainant made telephone contact with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The complainant stated two unknown suspects caused damage to her property located in the 2500 block of Bennett Avenue in Sherman Texas. The incident occurred on Monday. A criminal mischief under $750 report was generated.

Unauthorized use - On Tuesday, an officer was dispatched to a stolen vehicle in the 100 block of North Crockett St. An officer located the stolen vehicle in a parking lot. The vehicle was released to the owner.

Assault - On Tuesday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to a disturbance occurring in the 300 block of N Colbert Ave. Officers were dispatched to the scene and spoke with the two females involved. The two females, a mother and daughter, got into a physical altercation. Further information was gathered and a report was generated for Assault Causes Bodily Injury Family Member.

