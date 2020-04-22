When it met this week, the Sherman City Council approved a number of special-use permits including allowing for two event centers in Kam Korners Shopping Center.

The shopping center, 1000 N. Travis Street, is currently zoned as retail, and owner Alberto Villasenor wants to open two events centers to be rented for banquet halls, birthday parties and other celebrations at this location.

One will be in Suite P and the other in Suite S.

Information in the agenda packet showed that the spaces are 2,752 square feet and 4,800 square feet. The owner plans to renovate the lease spaces, install a grease trap, improve parking and paint the back of the building.

City leaders also approved a request to renew a special use permit for Zebra Child Development Center,1211 Blanton Drive, in a residential district. The use permit extends only to the owners Delmar and Chiniqua Hill. Information in the agenda said The owner purchased the property in 2015 to open a licensed child care facility to be used for the care and educational development of young children from zero to five years of age. Hours of operation are 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. The maximum number of students is 15 (per Ordinance No. 6014). They are a registered Child Care Home licensed by the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

The council also granted a special use permit to Erin Teague for a microblading and permanent makeup salon in the 1700 block of Texoma Parkway.

Additionally, they also approved a special use permit to Sunbelt Rentals, 910 South Sam Rayburn Freeway, to allow heavy equipment sales and rentals along with a wash bay with Stucco and metal finishes in a one family residential zoned area.

In formation in the council’s agenda packet said Sunbelt Rentals recently purchased the property at 910 South Sam Rayburn Freeway which already includes a 5,200-square-foot showroom and retail building for the heavy equipment sales and rentals. The owners want to construct a 20' x 40' wash bay to clean the heavy equipment. They plan to stucco the front of the existing building, improve the parking lot, and erect a wood fence 25' from the property line to protect the building and heavy equipment.