Fannin County announced Wednesday that seven employees at the Sam Rayburn Memorial VA Medical Center in Bonham have tested postitive for COVID-19.

Fannin County Medical Authority Dr. James Froelich said that brings the number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Fannin County to 18.

All seven cases at the VA Center are reported to be in a single area of the complex.

“The Veterans Administration acted rapidly to identify those seven individuals as well as workers in the VA Call Center who were most likely to have been in contact with them. Several employees were tested this week and many have been sent home to quarantine which has essentially shut down the very busy and important VA Call Center,” Froelich said.

“There have been no VA nursing home residents who have tested positive as of 1 p.m., Wednesday, and no cases of COVID-19 in the Domiciliary portion of the Medical Center,” he continued.

He said the Medical Director of the Dallas Area VA System, Dr. Stephen Holt, along with local VA Operations Manager, Elizabeth Dannel and Bonham VA Chief-of-Staff, Dr. Hussain Haideri met with County Judge, Randy Moore and himself last Friday, to discuss the evolving situation.

“All three VA medical leaders committed to decisive action to curtail the outbreak. I personally appreciate their rapid response and actions to safeguard our citizens and our veterans,” Froelich said.

