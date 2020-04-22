In politics and government, as in real life, things often go in cycles.

I’ve been around Austin long enough to see the cycles on things like standardized testing in public schools. We seem to pendulum between what some people see as too much testing and other people see as too little testing.

Ditto for criminal justice. I can remember when it seemed mandatory for all political candidates — Dems and Repubs — to run ads showing them slamming jail doors and throwing away the keys.

With that in mind, I found it fascinating this year, sitting in on editorial board meetings with candidates, to find that slam-the-door is not as politically fashionable as it once was.

Maybe it’s just Austin. Or maybe it’s the reality that we’re all probably better off in the long run if we find other possible approaches, strategies that perhaps more fully recognize that — though there are some offenders who need to have the book thrown at them — rehab (difficult though it can be) and prevention have to be part of the criminal justice system equation.

It was particularly interesting to listen to Travis County district attorney candidates espouse that notion. It made me think of Ronnie Earle.

Earle died this month at age 78 after several years of challenging health problems. If you’re somewhat new in town, you might never have heard of Earlie. He was Travis County’s elected district attorney from 1976 to 2008, and he frequently was in the headlines for prosecuting, with varying success, big-time politicians.

Important though that was, it wasn’t the meat and potatoes of being the local prosecutor. Earle’s day-to-day focus was on what he called community justice, an approach that sought to reduce crime by what he called "engaging the community in its own protection."

His action plan included alternative sentencing and efforts to reintegrate offenders into society. Easy? No. Optimistic? Yes. Doable? In many cases.

Worth trying? Of course.

Earle’s was a life of public service, which guarantees a life of not pleasing everyone. In 1973, he was elected to the Texas House and served two terms prior to winning the local DA job, despite never having been a prosecutor.

He promised to prosecute with "a virgin mind and a keen sense of justice." His goal was justice, not convictions. All good prosecutors understand that. Some, at times, seem hard-pressed to say that out loud.

Back in September 2018, at the dedication of the Ronald Earle Building that now houses the Travis County DA’s office, Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt recalled she’d been inspired by Earle to become a prosecutor many years ago.

"My oldest sister was a prisoner rights advocate activist, and she was shocked and really appalled that I wanted to be a prosecutor," Eckhardt recalled at the ceremony. "But Ronnie stood as an example of what you can do for justice from the inside.

"He stood as an example of what it would mean to be an insider truly making sure that justice was served, that it wasn't about convictions, that it wasn't about being tough on crime. It wasn't about us versus them, that it truly was justice for all."

Yep, that’s the job description.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin and a longtime Earle friend, echoed that sentiment at the dedication.

"From the start, he recognized that his success could not be measured solely in terms of how many people were convicted and how long the sentences were, but that he needed to focus on preventing crime and encouraging rehabilitation and seeking justice for all," Doggett said. Earle "put away some very bad and dangerous people for a long time," but he recognized that "you couldn't just lock them up and throw away the key as some advocate around election time."

Earle put his beliefs into practice by focusing on child abuse, family justice and victim services, Doggett recalled.

Despite all the nice words said about Earle at the dedication, the ceremony had a bit of a sad twinge to it. His illness limited his participation to a couple of waves and a warm smile as he came out of the building to cut the ceremonial ribbon.

Earle’s longtime friend and former law partner ("which was an experience") Allen Hill read words from Earle at the ceremony: "This new building is where justice is to be done. That makes it a sacred place. Justice is the highest expectation of the human spirit; it causes us to be better than we are."

A high bar, indeed. But justice, in its various forms, deserves nothing lower. Earle knew what we all must know: an ounce of prevention is worth a ton of prosecution.

Back in 2005, writer Jan Reid did a long piece on Earle in Texas Monthly. As their route back to the courthouse went by the Texas State Cemetery in East Austin, Reid asked Earle if he qualified for burial in the place of honor.

"Ah, I want to be cremated," Earle replied. "I’ve made so many people mad in this town. There’d be a line of ’em wanting to piss on my grave."

Earle died April 5. His obituary noted "a memorial service will be held when public gatherings may again be enjoyed."

He was not buried in the State Cemetery.

R.I.P., Ronnie.