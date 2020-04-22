A wreck just outside Denison has left a Denison Independent School teacher critically injured Tuesday morning.

John and Katie Palmer, a teacher at Henry Scott Middle School, were walking east on Glenwood Drive at about 7:45 a.m. when they were both struck by an east-bound F250, said Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Mark Tackett.

Katie Palmer was flown to Medical Center of Plano with serious injuries, while John Palmer was transported to Texoma Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver of the vehicle was uninjured during the incident.

With regard to any possible charges, Tackett said the incident is still under investigation.

Tackett said that Palmer passed away at about 12:55 a.m. Wednesday morning, but DISD Superintendent Henry Scott said district officials had spoken to the family at around 10 a.m. Wednesday and were told that Katie Palmer was on life support.

Calls to Medical City Plano were not immediately returned Wednesday afternoon.

Palmer was a recurring topic during Tuesday night’s school board meeting in which both board members and district staff prayed for her and her family.

“Tonight, we lift up to you the Palmer family, We lift up to you Katie’s husband, who is in the hospital as well and pray for his healing,” DISD Assistant Superintendent David Kirkbride said during the meeting’s prayers. “Our hearts go out to the whole family in this tragedy.”

SMS Principal John Parker said the mood with school staff was solemn and that the school family had her in their thoughts.

“They are all thinking about her,” he said. “This is a very close group over here and we do a lot of things together in school, we do a lot of activities and she was always a part of them. There are a lot of prayers.”

