Tuesday, the Sherman City Council decided it would be fighting the most recent rate increase requested by Oncor.

Information in the council’s agenda packet said on April 3, Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC a filed an application for approval to amend its Distribution Cost Recovery Factor in Public Utility Commission of Texas Docket No. 50734.

In the filing, Oncor is seeking an increase in distribution revenues of $75,889,531. That rate would equal about an .88 increase on the average Oncor customer’s bill. This is Oncor's third DCRF filing under a law adopted in 2011 allowing electric utilities to file limited issue, limited review cases.

Information in the agenda packet said that the Steering Committee of Cities Served by Oncor has engaged the services of a consultant to review the Oncor’s filing and identify adjustments that should be made to the its request. Sherman city councilors were told that attorneys for OCSC is recommending that cities retaining original jurisdiction deny the requested relief. The PUC's rules allow cities 60 days to act on this application, subsequently, the city must take action no later than June 2, 2020.

The Sherman council agreed to take part in the negotiations with Oncor to find a compromise on the rate increase.