The Williamson County sheriff’s office is investigating a series of barbed wire cuttings.

Barbed wire fencing is being cut from pastureland along various roads, the sheriff’s office said.

Fencing has been cut in Georgetown, Weir and Hutto. Tips about the cutting can be submitted online at wilcocrimetips.org. Tipsters can also call 1-800-253-7867.

Here’s a list of roads that have been affected:

• Texas 29 East in Georgetown

• County Road 126 in Georgetown

• County Road 121 in Georgetown

• County Road 120 in Weir

• County Road 101 in Hutto

• County Road 131 in Hutto

WCSO is investigating a series of criminal mischief incidents where barbed wire fencing is being cut by unknown persons from pastureland along various roadways.

E SH 29, Georgetown

CR 126, Georgetown

CR 121, Georgetown

CR 120, Weir

CR 101, Hutto

CR 131, Hutto

Send in tips to ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/3TUGUfoddW

— Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) April 21, 2020