Fannin County announced Tuesday that there has been an additional case of COVID-19 confirmed in the county.

FC Emergency Operations Officer said County Health Authority, Dr. James Froelich III, said the person affected is a 30-year-old female from Ivanhoe.

A press release is expected by the County Health Authority later this week.

For further information on the COVID-19 virus go to the homepage of the Fannin County Website at co.fannin.tx.us as well as the CDC at www.cdc.gov, Texas Department of State Health Services at www.dshs.texas.gov.

Texas Health and Human Services numbers show that Fannin County has reported a total of nine confirmed cases of the virus.

