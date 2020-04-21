DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State women’s tennis finished the season with Elizaveta Tregubova and India Shiaelis each earning an ITA Women’s Division II Central Region singles and doubles ranking.

Tregubova checked in at No. 16 in the region after going 10-11 in singles play primarily at the No. 1 position, including winning three of her last five outings.

Schiaelis ranked No. 20 in the region after posting a 10-13 record in singles play at the No. 2 spot, also winning three of her last five matches.

Tregubova and Shiaelis combined for a 5-1 record in doubles play at the No. 1 position, which included a four-match winning streak, to come at seventh in the region.