More than a dozen area basketball players earned academic all-state honors from the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches for the 2019-20 season.

On the girls side, in Class 3A Van Alstyne had three players selected — Micah Welch, Torin Riddick and Alyssa Taylor — and they were joined by Bells' Haley Arledge and Courtney Davidson and Pottsboro's Kendal Rainey.

Collinsville's Carrie Johnson was named to the Class 2A team.

In Class 3A, Pottsboro had three players selected — Jaxon Recer, Zach Wideman and Jake Williams — and they were joined by Bells' Cade Doggett.

In Class 2A, Tioga had four players chosen — Marshall Lease, Mark Mayes, Clay Mott and Kyler Patton — and they were joined by Collinsville's Colby Shull.