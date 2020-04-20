DURANT, Okla. — Southeastern Oklahoma State men’s tennis was ranked No. 22 nationally in the final ITA Men’s Tennis Division II Top 25 Poll, highlighted by a trio of top-20 Central Region singles rankings led by No. 1 Juan Scoppetta and a pair of top-10 doubles teams in the region.

The Savage Storm finished with a 10-3 record, including wins over then-15th-ranked Midwestern State and then-10th-ranked Hawaii Hilo.

Scoppetta led the Central Region with a 15-4 singles record.

Manuel Pilotto was fifth in the region after putting together a 18-8 record in singles play, which includes his ITA Central Regional Championship.

Benji Finet was No. 14 regionally after posting a 16-4 singles record.

Finet and Danrich Kruger are the Storm’s highest-ranked doubles team at No. 2 in the region with an 11-4 mark.

Scoppetta and Pilotto rank fifth in the region after posting a 14-2 record.