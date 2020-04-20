Students in Sherman Independent School District, and schools across Texas, will finish their school year from home.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced that all school across the state will remain closed for the remainder of the school year Friday afternoon as a part of plans to gradually open the state following the COVID-19 health crisis.

For the remainder of the school year, students in the district will continue their lessons remotely through a combination of online and packet resources provided by educators and the district.

“Sherman ISD has worked diligently over the past several weeks to develop the SISD Distance Learning Program,” the district said in a press release Friday. “Because of that hard work, the district is prepared to continue providing quality instruction to students through distance learning for the remainder of the school year.”

As a part of ongoing plans to transition to electronic learning, the district will continue to distribute technology devices, including remote internet access points, on Tuesday from 12 p.m. through 3 p.m. at the Sherman ISD Administration Building.

WiFi access points will also be stationed at every campus parking lot to provide free internet access. Next week, the district plans to roll out WiFi-equipped school buses to areas with low internet connectivity throughout the district.

In coming days and weeks, the district plans to provide more information on the extended closure, plans for the remainder of the year, and the summer.

For more information, please visit www. shermanisd.net/covid19.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.