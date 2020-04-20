Sherman Police

Possession - On Thursday, Sherman Police located a suspicious vehicle behind a closed business in the 800-block East Odneal Street on Friday. Officers made contact with the driver. The driver gave officers consent to search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, a marijuana cigarette was found. An offense report was generated.

Criminal mischief - A male reporting party made telephone contact on Friday with an officer regarding criminal mischief. The reporting party stated a known suspect came onto the property and cause damage located in the 4100 block of Texoma Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred between Thursday and Friday. A criminal mischief more than $2,500 less than $30K report was generated.

Reckless damage - A male complainant made contact on Friday with an officer in the lobby of the Sherman Police Department regarding reckless damage. The complainant stated an unknown suspect caused damage to his property located in the 2200 block of North Heritage Parkway in Sherman. The incident occurred between 5:44 p.m. and 9:22 p.m. A reckless damage report was generated.

Assault - On Friday, officers were dispatched to the 500 block of N Lee St in reference to a disturbance. The caller advised they had been thrown down to the ground by a male on scene. Officers arrived and it was discovered a verbal argument turned physical and an assault occurred. A man was arrested for assault causing bodily injury/ family violence and possession of marijuana under two ounces in a drug free zone.

Driving while intoxicated - On Friday, Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 1300 block N. Harrison Ave. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A driving while intoxicated report was generated.

Possession - On Friday, Sherman Police initiated a traffic stop with a vehicle in the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway. During the stop, less than two ounces of marijuana was located inside the vehicle. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Assault - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of North Heritage Parkway in regards to a disturbance. The caller advised she was assaulted by her boyfriend who had left the scene. Officers located the suspect and detained him. After speaking with all involved parties, the suspect was arrested for assault causing bodily injury to a family member and transported to GCSO.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Saturday, Sherman officers responded to the 2000 block West Taylor St. in reference to a suspicious vehicle. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle to be intoxicated and in possession of multiple illegal drugs. The suspect was placed under arrest and transported to Grayson County Jail. A driving while intoxicated, possession of a controlled substance under four grams, possession of a controlled substance under one gram, and possession of marijuana reports were generated.

Driving while intoxicated - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the scene of a crash in the 1500 block of South Montgomery St. Officers arrived and spoke with the caller, who was involved in the accident. He advised he had been drinking that evening. Field sobriety tests were conducted and the male was determined to be intoxicated. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Assault - On Saturday, Officers were dispatched to 200 block of W. Wilson Avenue for suspicious activity. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim. An adult female assaulted a family member inside a vehicle as the family was traveling north on US 75 near Park Street. A report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was generated.

Found property - On Friday, an officer found a Samsung cell phone in a black case and was unable to identify an owner. A report was generated for found property.

Assault - On Saturday, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of South Charles Street in regards to an assault. Officers arrived and spoke with a male, who advised he got in a verbal disturbance with his landlord. He stated his landlord hit him in the face. The victim did not require medical attention. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury.

Possession - On Sunday, an officer was patrolling the 2500 block of West Center Street and located a suspicious vehicle. The officer spoke with the occupants of the vehicle. The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle. A probable cause search was conducted and marijuana was located inside the vehicle. A report was generated for possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Aggravated assault - On Sunday, Sherman Dispatch received a call in reference to an assault in the 200 block of Archer Drive. The caller advised he was inside a residence with a female when a male entered the room and held a gun to his head. The male suspect fled the scene and nobody was injured. The investigation is ongoing. A report for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon was generated.

Found property - On Sunday, Sherman Police Department Dispatch received a call in reference to found property in the 1400 block of West Robin Drive. The property was seized for safekeeping. A report was completed for found property.

Assault - On Sunday, a Sherman officer was dispatched to a residence in the 2100 block of North Loy Street in reference to a disturbance. The caller advised she was shoved by her fiance and felt pain. A report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle - On April 19, 2020 at approximately 1900 hours, Sherman Dispatch received a non-emergency call about an Unauthorized Use of Motor Vehicle in the 1800 block of West College Street. An officer was dispatched. An investigation took place and a report was generated for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Assault - On Sunday, Sherman police dispatch received a call in reference to an aggressive intoxicated male in the 700 block of Dewey Ave. Officers responded to the scene and located the male. Further investigation showed an assault had occurred between the male and a family member. The suspect was arrested for assault causes bodily injury to a family member and a report was generated.

Assault - On Sunday, an officer was dispatched to a disturbance in the 1700 block of West Hunt Street. Upon officer`s arrival, it was reported that assault - family violence occurred between mother and juvenile son the day prior. Minor injuries were reported. An investigation occurred and a report was generated for assault causing bodily injury to a family member.

Found property - On Sunday, Sherman Police Dispatch received a call in reference to property that was left behind in the 1700 block of East Lamar St. Officers were dispatched and collected the property, which was determined to be illegal. A report was generated for found property and the property was seized.

Possession of a controlled substance - On Sunday, officers conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of North US Hwy 75. The operator of the vehicle admitted to being in possession of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) oil. The THC was contained in vape pen cartridges. A report for possession of a controlled substance under four grams was generated and charges filed on the suspect

