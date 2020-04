Here comes another edition of the Herald Democrat Sports Podcast! It's the one that I hoped never had to be recorded, but the spring sports season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

.embed-container { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; height: 0; overflow: hidden; max-width: 100%; } .embed-container iframe, .embed-container object, .embed-container embed { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; }