Lubbock native earns accolades for poem

Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas recently announced that Anna Beth Lane of Lubbock was among the top placers in its 2020 statewide Jeanie Dolan Carter Memorial Collegiate Poetry Contest, according to a news release from the organization.

Lane, who attends University of Arkansas-Fayetteville won second place and $300 for her poem, “Permanent.”

Lane is a senior in the Fulbright Honors College, majoring in English creative writing and minoring in cultural anthropology. She is interested in cross-cultural dynamics, having interned with nonprofits and lived with host families in Rwanda, Israel, Palestine and Philadelphia.

Lane said she enjoys poetry and nonfiction essays, one of which was published on Manrepeller.com. Following graduation, she had committed to an internship with The Aspen Institute’s editorial department, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. She plans to attend a graduate program in either her major or minor field of study.

She is the daughter of Catherine and Jim Lane of Lubbock.

The statewide contest is sponsored annually by Roger Carter of Hot Springs in memorial to his wife Jeanie.

Poets’ Roundtable of Arkansas is the oldest, non-profit poetry organization in the state, established in 1931 to encourage the art of poetry.

Latta earns Albright College Presidential Scholarship

Hayley Latta of Lubbock has earned a $15,000 annual Presidential Scholarship to Albright College, in Reading, Pa.

A senior at All Saints Episcopal School of Lubbock, Latta is interested in studying psychology, sociology, criminology and crime and justice in college.

Albright College awards Presidential Scholarships, in the amount of $15,000 per year, to students with outstanding academic records. Presidential Scholars generally rank in the top 5% of their graduating class and demonstrate strong leadership skills and a commitment to service.

Local students named to Angelo State national honor society

Angelo State University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society inducted its spring 2020 class of 52 students during a special virtual initiation ceremony April 14 on Facebook.

Area students inducted include: Harley Merrill of Lamesa; Alicia Velde of Lubbock; Mi-Jeanne Van Der Bank of O’Donnell; and Elva Berryhill of Seminole.

PKP is one of the nation's most prestigious academic honor societies for students in all academic disciplines. Invitations to join PKP are extended to juniors in the top 7.5% of their class and to seniors and graduate students in the top 10% of their class.

Angelo State University, founded in 1928, is part of the Texas Tech University System.

Lubbock student earns PKP Certificate of Merit

Angelo State University's chapter of the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society inducted its spring 2020 class of 52 students during a special virtual initiation ceremony April 14 on Facebook. In addition, the organization presented several pre-membership Certificates of Merit.

Michael Bedsole of Lubbock was among 20 freshman presented with the pre-membership Certificates of Merit. Freshmen earning this honor are in the top 2.5% of their class and sophomores in the top 5% of their class in recognition of their academic success and as encouragement to join PKP when they are eligible as juniors.

Bedsole is studying criminal justice at ASU.

TTUHSC students inducted into Phi Kappa Phi

Wesley Cunningham and Audrey Sutton, both of Lubbock and both students at the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, were recently inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi national honor society.

They are among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year.

Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.