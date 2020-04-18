Faced with an ailing economy, Gov. Greg Abbott last week seized on a single day’s comparatively low increase in the number of Texas coronavirus cases as proof that the state could be ready to reopen its economy.

Abbott cautioned that the relatively small bump — 422 new confirmed cases for April 13 — carried many caveats. He called the key statistic a "glimmer of hope" in a daily briefing on COVID-19, the disease linked to the coronavirus, that could show proof that social distancing was adequately slowing the disease.

Abbott’s glimmer of hope was soon extinguished in the days that followed as the number of new cases lurched back up to about 700 to 1,000 new cases a day.

Even as new cases mount, the pressure to reduce social distancing requirements has grown as the Texas economy suffers. Last week, the Texas Workforce Commission reported that 1.2 million people — 8.4% of the state’s labor force — filed for unemployment benefits in the preceding 30 days.

As the weeks of social distancing have stretched, frustrations — especially from the right — have simmered.

Undeterred by the data, Abbott eased coronavirus restrictions last Friday, announcing that all retail stores would be allowed to start conducting to-go sales at the end of this week and ordering state parks to reopen Monday.

Opening businesses might be a much-needed shot to the arm of Texas’ economy, but some experts worry that Abbott’s decision to reduce coronavirus restrictions could trigger a surge in new cases.

"I would really prefer they were a bit more conservative about this," said Shelley Payne, interim director of the LaMontagne Center for Infectious Disease at the University of Texas. "I’m a little concerned people will take that as a signal that things are OK and will resume their regular activities. I don’t think we’re there yet."

Challenges in reading data

The daily change in coronavirus cases is a statistic that has become something of a fixation as experts and armchair prognosticators alike attempt to use the data to determine when things might be able to get back to normal.

But it is a flawed statistic, one that is only as reliable as the testing that is being conducted. Some experts have said the actual number of COVID-19 infections could easily be 10 times the number of confirmed cases. With limited tests available, many have chosen to stay home and weather the virus amid a presumptive diagnosis.

Payne pointed out that the sudden decrease in daily new cases on April 13 that Abbott touted might have only occurred because it was a Monday, the day after Easter and after a weekend when the number of tests conducted was relatively low, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. In the past month, the three days with the fewest reported new COVID-19 cases — April 13, April 6 and March 30 — were all Mondays, according to state health data.

Dr. Dhitinut Ratnapradipa, an environmental health professor at Sam Houston State University, said testing has continued to lag. Part of that is seen in the rate of tests that turn out to be positive, which was 8.2% Friday. That number is very high when compared with tests for other diseases.

South Korea, which some see as setting the gold standard in COVID-19 testing, had a 1.9% positive test rate, according the University of Oxford-based Our World Data.

"The tests are very important, and they’re not there yet," Ratnapradipa said.

Yet as a metric for understanding how the pandemic is progressing, Payne said it is one of the few we have.

"Following the total cases and the numbers per day is very important for seeing when we are approaching the point that we peaked and are coming down," Payne said, but she cautioned that "these day-to-day variations are not meaningful except over a longer period of time."

Tracking hospitalizations

Looking at cases over time does show some evidence of "flattening the curve." The number of new cases since the beginning of April has generally remained between 700 and 1,000 new cases a day with a few outliers — April 13 being the low at 422 cases and April 10 being the high at 1,441 new cases.

But a more important statistic is the number of people hospitalized, Ratnapradipa said. That can indicate how well a community’s medical infrastructure is holding up during the pandemic.

Ever since Austin Public Health began publishing daily data on Travis County COVID-19 hospitalizations, the number of patients has remained stable and declined in recent days even as the frequency of new cases appeared to be accelerating slightly.

Statewide, the number of COVID-19 daily hospitalizations also has fluctuated over the past two weeks with lows in the 1,100s and highs in the 1,500s.

"Hospitalizations give us a better picture about the total disease burden in the community," Dr. Mark Escott, interim health authority for Austin Public Health, said Tuesday. "You've seen across the country and across the state of Texas variations in the number of tests being performed, and the number of positive cases. What's going to be more reliable to indicate the spread is that hospitalization rate. So we're paying close attention to that."

Eye on death rates

Even if the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases likely is deflated from a lack of widespread testing, the data show that urban areas have been harder hit than their suburban counterparts.

Travis County, for example, has the second-highest infection rate among Texas counties at 84 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people, behind only Harris County, the state’s most densely populated urban area. Fort Bend County, a Southeast Texas county adjacent to Harris and where the first Texas case was confirmed, is the only suburban county with an infection rate nearing the urban counties that surround Dallas, Austin and Houston.

In comparison, Williamson County’s rate of infections was 24 cases per 100,000 residents. Hays County’s rate was more than double that, at 49 cases per 100,000 residents.

While Travis County’s infection rate is relatively high, its mortality rate is low when compared with the nation as a whole or some other Texas counties. According to data from Austin Public Health, 1.75% of people infected with COVID-19 in Travis County have died.

Harris County’s number was slightly lower at 1.46%, but 4.03% of people infected with the disease in Bexar County have died, according to data from the Houston Health Department and the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District.

All are below the national coronavirus mortality rate of 4.71%, according to data compiled by the COVID Tracking Project.

The rate of deaths from the virus also appears to be accelerating. As of Saturday, 428 people had died from the disease after 35 new fatalities were reported. That was the second-largest increase behind Wednesday, when 77 people died from the disease, according to the state health department.

The LaMontagne Center’s Payne said the numbers of new deaths and new cases need to be trending downward before social distancing restrictions should be eased.

"My biggest concerns is that as we relax rules, people are going to push the envelope and kind of start this up again," she said.

