The Sherman City Council is considering creating a new committee which will assist in potentially creating a new fee for development within the city.

The new capital improvements advisory committee will be the topic of the 5 p.m. Monday evening.

This new committee will assist consultants currently studying the possibility of impact fees — a fee assessed to new development based on the impact the development would have on city infrastructure and resources.

In mid-February, the city contracted with Kimley-Horn and Associates to conduct an impact fee study.

City leaders previously described impact fees as an alternative revenue stream for the city in lieu of property taxes. When a new project or development was brought before the city, the developer would be charged a one-time fee for the impact on city infrastructure, including water, sewer and road resources.

In addition to assessing the impact on current resources, the fee would also consider the need for new resources and infrastructure that would be needed for the development.

The fee would not impact existing developments or properties, city officials previously said.

The proposed committee would be comprised of the entire Planning and Zoning Commission along with one representative from the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction.

The committee is expected to report findings back to the council in late August.

In other matters, the council will discuss an agreement with Sherman Independent School District for the development of a new sanitary sewer and street construction near the site of the new Sherman High School. As a part of the agreement, the district would repay the city $458,000 for the project.

Monday’s meeting will be held via telephone conference. To attend, citizens can dial in at 253-214-8782 with webinar ID: 955 1186 6988 and password 8675309.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter for the Herald Democrat. He can be reached at mhutchins@heralddemocrat.com.