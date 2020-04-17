Spring semester grades for all high school students in the Pflugerville school district will not be used in calculating grade-point averages and class rankings following a school board vote late Thursday night.

The decision, which also includes any eighth grade students taking high school courses, reflects the limitations students face as they finish the spring semester with at-home instruction due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Brandy Baker, district chief academic and innovation officer, made the recommendation, which she said mirrors grading structures in place by the Austin, Hutto, Leander and Georgetown school districts.

In the Round Rock district, GPA and class ranking for the fall semester will weigh in at 75% and the third nine weeks of the school year will weigh in at 25% of the final GPA and class rankings.

Trustee Larry Bradley cast the sole vote against Baker’s recommendation, saying student grades through the third nine weeks of the school year should be counted. That period ended March 12 and just before spring break, when district officials announced campuses would be closed due to the virus.

Bradley noted that the third nine weeks of instruction were like any other school year, and that many students were likely working to boost their grades.

“Those kids were busting their butts those third nine weeks,” he said. “I feel so strongly about those third nine weeks. I would feel strongly about the fourth nine weeks, but it’s a different brand of work.”

But trustees ultimately deferred to Baker’s recommendation, which she said aligned with the views of high school principals. She said because campuses abruptly closed in mid-March, many students lost the opportunity to turn in or make up for late assignments.

“The biggest concern is there was no period to recover assignments and teachers could work with students,” she said.

As a former teacher, board President Vernagene Mott said she understood Bradley’s concerns of validating the hard work of students during the spring semester. Trustees Mary Kimmins, Brian Allen and Renae Mitchell also made comments during the meeting offering some support for Bradley’s views.

“That shows you it was not an easy decision,” Mott said. “We contemplated and we were very understanding of the impact it would have on the students as well as the teachers.”

Missing students

As the district reconfigures resources and staff to provide at-home instruction, Baker said about 435 students have yet be contacted by teachers or staff.

The biggest group among those students are within the Connally High School feeder pattern, which includes any elementary or middle school with students who would advance to that high school. Out of about 300 absent students in that feeder pattern, she said, 215 are Connally High students.

About 60 students in the Weiss High School feeder pattern, 40 in the Pflugerville High feeder pattern, and 35 in the Hendrickson High feeder pattern are also not communicating with teachers or other district staff, she said.

“We’ve done everything we can virtually. We have to start knocking on doors,” Baker said.

If students remain out of contact, Baker said staff will report families to Texas Child Protective Services. “Because we can’t just let kids disappear,” she said.

Mott said absent students have become a common problem for area school districts as families may be under financial strain or have limited access to a computer or the internet.

“It’s not abnormal,” she said. “But the ultimate thing is we want to serve every student in the district and we can’t serve them if they’re not responding to us.”

Baker raised those concerns when recommending a new grading system for students as they finish the school year under a global pandemic.

The recommendation, which received board approval, has students in pre-kindergarten through the eighth grade receiving either a “passing” or “incomplete” grade for the final nine weeks of the school year.

High school students will still receive number grades for the final nine weeks. Baker said without those number grades, students would not receive credit for college courses, and that a “passing” grade would equate to a “C” grade under the NCAA.

Mott said the new grading system is necessary in a time of uncertainty.

“We are at the forefront with this one,” she said. “We’re going through the wilderness and making the decisions.”